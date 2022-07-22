Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and recovery services received reports of a one vehicle crash on the A7 this morning after an HGV crashed into the low bridge on the A7 between the A720 and Danderhall, near Sheriffhall roundabout.

The attached skip was dislodged from its secure position and was left hanging.

The Old Dalkeith Road is blocked both ways between Sheriffhall Park and Ride and Newton Church Road. Motorists face congestion to Millerhill Road as traffic diverts.

Police rushed to scene as a lorry became wedged under a bridge

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, as Traffic Scotland warning of delays on the bypass.

A number of Lothian Bus routes have also been diverted as a result of the incident.

Edinburgh Traffic confirmed: "Old Dalkeith Road is still blocked between Danderhall and Shawfair due to a lorry stuck under the bridge.

"Police and recovery are at the [email protected]_lothianbuses 33, 48, 49 & X33 diverted."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a one vehicle crash on Old Dalkeith Road, Danderhall, Dalkeith, at 7am on Thursday 22 July, 2022.

“The road is currently closed and a diversion is in place.