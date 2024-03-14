Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic Edinburgh city centre church is set to be revamped as clergy leaders aim to restore it to its former glory.

The A-listed Church of the Sacred Heart is the home of the Jesuits in the Capital, dating back to 1860. As well as a place of worship, the site a stone's throw from the Grassmarket hosts the B-listed Lauriston Halls and an accommodation unit which houses four residential Jesuits and retreat visitors.

Plans sent to the city council include changing the church's entrance from a 'narthex' to an 'acceuil' style, replacing flooring and installing toilets for the congregation. Meanwhile, the accommodation is set to be moved upstairs to allow the ground floor to be used by the community.

A statement by agents Lewis and Hickey explains that the church's 'apse' windows will also be restored and the lobby to sacristy room 'enlivened' and 'enhanced'. The document states that fire protection and separation issues have left most of the building needing 'considerable work'.

The church is said to maintain a 'small congregation' as well as attracting visitors and tourists. It offers liturgy, preaching, retreats, Christian formation and help for the homeless.

The statement reads: "There has (sic) been financial challenges, as there have been for many church buildings, over quite a number of years which has resulted in condition issues as highlighted in the Planned Preventative Maintenance reports allied to operational changes and a desire to improve and enhance the overall aesthetic which has been subject to piecemeal works in the past.

Clergy leaders aim to 'enliven' the space

"The proposed refurbishments will restore elements of the church to their original position and use. One of the aims is to welcome visitors and to share something of the architecture and religious heritage of the space."

It continues: "The church, house and hall all require some measure of up-grade for fire, health and safety, environmental and M&E systems all as reported in Planned Preventative Maintenance Reports carried out in April 2020. Works are on going relating to monitoring of structural stability of the Church, upgrading of fire and safety systems.