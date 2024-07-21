Edinburgh community hub set to get new mural - of oysters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh community hub is to be adorned with a vibrant new mural celebrating the restoration of oyster populations in the Firth of Forth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to paint a side of the Heart of Newhaven building with sea life and stories of the area’s fishing history have been given the go ahead.

The Heart of Newhaven community hub | LDRS

It comes after local residents and schoolchildren were invited to help create the design, which features species local to Newhaven such as horsetail kelp, coral weed and Atlantic herring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heart of Newhaven building dates back to 1844 and is the former Victoria Primary School, which was the city’s oldest working primary school. It moved to new premises nearly three years ago.

The mural, funded by Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens, is based around the Restoration Forth Project which is working to bring back over 40 hectares of coastal habitat by 2030.

Last year the major marine restoration programme deployed the first European flat oysters into the Firth of Forth in 100 years, and it’s estimated by the end of this year 30,000 oysters and 40,000 square metres of seagrass will have been restored.

The artwork will look to highlight “local biodiversity, to the importance of the restoration project, and to reflect how this ties into local cultural histories and current activity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community engagement sessions asked people how the mural could honour the historical importance of oysters for jobs, diet and local culture “in a way that also makes space for oysters to have a different kind of significance for the Forth in the future”.

The final concept which emerged shows oyster shells decorated with depictions of fishwives cleaning and selling oysters, fishing boats, swimmers and other historic cultural activities. Around these are different local species of animal, seagrass and seaweed weaved through to “combine human stories and local nature”.

Plans stated: “The mural looks to draw attention to the biodiversity of the Firth of Forth and to Newhaven’s current and historical connections to this.

“The Designs were developed through community engagement sessions, through research into the project and through considering the building and local surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report said: “The proposals would have no adverse impact on the character of the listed building or on the character and appearance of the conservation Area and are acceptable.

“The proposed painting will have a neutral impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”