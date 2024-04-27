Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial stone commemorating the short life of an Edinburgh baby found on a Craigmillar pathway 23 years ago was reinstalled on Friday - returning to the community after five years.

The infant, who was named by locals as Craig Millar, was discovered by a dog walker on the morning of March 11, 2001 between Harewood Road and Harewood Drive. The baby’s identity, and information about his parents, remains unknown. Following a post-mortem, coroners could only conclude that he had been alive for at least a few days.

The case shocked the Craigmillar community to its core - but the tragic incident also saw hundreds come together to raise money for the baby’s funeral service and headstone. More than 400 people attended his funeral. A memorial stone was erected in his memory at the site where he was found but later moved in 2019 when construction began on the new Castlebrae Community Campus.

A ceremony to remember the baby boy known as Craig Millar was held in Edinburgh on Friday, April 26

The memorial was re-installed on Harewood Road, a short distance from the original site, on Friday, April 26, where members of the community attended the ceremonial service. The new location comes after the council carried out a survey which found the majority of residents wanted the memorial to be relocated outside of school grounds.

Heather Henderson, a Craigmillar storyteller, made an impassioned eulogy to those in attendance. She said: “Even though his life was very short, baby Craig Millar will live in our hearts forever, and we will always tell the story of how he got his name. It is so lovely to see this back in our community, where not only this memorial belongs but so does baby Craig Millar.”

The memorial stone was reinstalled on Harewood Road in Craigmillar, Edinburgh - a short distance from the original site

At Castlebrae Community Campus, a memorial garden has been included as part of the landscaping design to mark the area where the baby boy was discovered 23 years ago. Head teacher at the school, Norma Prentice said the space will be a place for reflection ‘not just for the baby, but also a period of reflection for themselves so the legacy will live on in Craigmillar.’

Ms Prentice said: “When you hear the story and how much the community feel, it’s very typical of the people of Niddrie and Craigmillar. They really do feel it belongs to them. Many people have been involved in storing the memorial, renovating it, siting it, and it shows the strength of the community.”

Councillor Jane Meagher, housing, homelessness and fair work convener, commemorated the Craigmillar infant and spoke to the fortitude and heartfelt community outpouring that occurred in the days, weeks and years following his death.