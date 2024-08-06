A busy Edinburgh road has been closed to allow emergency works.

A collapsed sewer prompted the unplanned closure of Granton Road between Boswell Green and Afton Terrace.

The repairs by Scottish Water are likely to cause hold-ups for motorists at rush hour.

Meanwhile, Lothian Bus services 8,9,14 and N14 are all being diverted away from the road.

Pedestrians remain able to access the street.

It is unknown how long the works will take to complete.

Scottish Water said: “We are carrying out an emergency repair on a collapsed sewer on Granton Road in Edinburgh.

“The road is closed between Boswall Green and Afton Terrace to allow the work to be carried out quickly and safely as the sewer lies approximately four metres underground.

“We appreciate this is a busy bus route and we can only apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“A diversion is being set up and although Granton Road is closed to vehicles we will ensure access for pedestrians is maintained.

“We would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding.”