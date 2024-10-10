Edinburgh concert by 'The Piano' star will raise money for aid to Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ukrainian pianist Daria Golovchenko, who won the Edinburgh heat of Channel 4's The Piano, is playing at a concert in the Capital on Saturday to raise funds for a charity delivering aid to her homeland.

Daria, who came to the UK after escaping with her baby from war-torn Kherson, won the hearts of TV viewers with her passionate piano performance screened from the concourse of Waverley station.

She takes to the stage at St Cecilia's Hall, NIddry Street, just off the Royal Mile, for “Concert for Ukraine” on Saturday at 7.30pm. The money raised will go to Sunflower Scotland, which supports Ukraine’s frontline villages, people in de-occupied areas, hospitals and orphans, taking aid from Edinburgh direct to where it's needed most.

Daria fled her home in Ukraine with her young daughter. Picture: Daria Golovchenko/PA Wire

The tickets are all sold, but organiser John Barrett, former Edinburgh West MP, said people could still support the cause by buying "imaginary tickets" via Sunflower Scotland's website.

Mr Barrett said: "Every penny of each £25 ticket that has been sold and all the money from 'imaginary' tickets is going to Sunflower Scotland, as I have managed to cover all the costs of the evening from Edinburgh companies I have approached to help."

Daria, who is in her 30s, has described how fleeing her home in April 2022 with two-year-old daughter Sophia was the hardest decision she has ever had to make.

She said: "Leaving was the most difficult decision of my life and finding a driver to get us out was hard. My father had a car but he could not drive because it was too dangerous and we had to pay crazy money for a driver - you could buy a ticket to Australia for the price we paid - and it was just from Kherson to Odessa, which is not a long distance.

"I could only bring one bag and it was very difficult to decide what to bring."

From Odessa, she spent many hours on a train to Lviv, arriving in the early hours of the morning, without any food and had to sleep on the floor of a train station, before getting a lift to Poland and eventually reaching the UK.

At the concert, Daria will be supported by Evelina Kotliar a nine year old girl who sings and who also fled Ukraine in 2022 with her mother and younger brother.