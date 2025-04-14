1 . New Town Quarter

Work is expected to start this summer at the former Royal Bank of Scotland site in Dundas Street in Edinburgh's New Town. Developers Ediston currently have planning permission for around 350 new homes - a mix of build-to-rent, private residential and mid-market rent - as well as office space. But last year they lodged a fresh application to change the build-to-rent element to purpose-built student accommodation - which would be developed, owned and managed by Fusion Group - and change the office building to more homes. Ediston are still awaiting approval for the switch. But development director Ross McNulty said demolition of the former RBS buildings was completed in October 2024 and the site had been prepared for construction works to proceed. "We are in the final stages of procuring a contractor to start the approved residential buildings opposite Royal Crescent and Fettes Row, and look forward to seeing site activity commence in the summer months.” | TSPL