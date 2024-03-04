Edinburgh could bring in bans on use of fireworks before next Bonfire Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh could ban the use of fireworks in certain parts of the city before next Bonfire Night.

There was mayhem on the streets of Edinburgh on November 5 last year, when large groups of youths targeted vehicles, buildings and police officers with fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles in Niddrie. Some 27 people were later charged with a total of 51 offences. Police officers had also been attacked across the city the previous year.

New legislation allows councils to designate Firework Control Zones (FCZs) where it would be an offence for the general public to light fireworks, including on private property.

Police came under attack last Bonfire Night from a large group of youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs.

But an Edinburgh working group made up representatives from the city council, police and fire service urged caution in implementing FCZs, noting that legislation already prohibits people setting off fireworks in a public place. A report said: "Whilst highlighting the potential benefit of FCZs in some areas - including, for example, next to the Cat and Dog home - the group raised some concern about a more restrictive blanket approach and the potential for displacement to nearby areas."

However, Green councillors successfully argued at the council's culture and communities committee that officers should start work on a Firework Control Zone proposal and have it ready to use before November.

Sighthill/Gorgie Green councillor Dan Heap said public opinion on fireworks was turning, with 92 per cent of those responding to the consultation on the new laws agreeing there should be more controls. And he said Sainsbury's and Waitrose supermarkets had voluntarily stopped selling fireworks.

"There are arguments on both sides, but I think there is a happy medium to be had here. We should be able to get to a situation whereby we've got more control of where fireworks are let off and when, while ensuring that people who want to do so as part of events of social, religious and cultural significance can continue to enjoy them safely."

He said the law allowing local authorities to designate one or more FCZs, where fireworks could only be used as part of a licensed display, came into effect in June last year.

"Government guidance, unfortunately, came too late for us to have it in place for November, but that guidance has been around for some time now and we do have time to go through the recommended 32-week process before November 5 this year. Communities have already waited far too long for this important measure."

Fellow Green councillor Alex Staniforth said when the issue had been debated before at the committee there had been general agreement that, if at all possible, firework control zones should be set up by this year's Bonfire Night.

Inverleith Lib Dem councillor Hal Osler said there had been some "pretty horrific" incidents in the Drylaw part of her ward which people had described as "almost like a war zone". "I think we need to find way to give people an assurance that we are moving forward."