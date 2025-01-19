Edinburgh council consults on plans for Craigmillar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second round of public consultation is being held on proposals to create new homes and commercial premises in the centre of Craigmillar.

Edinburgh City Council wants to hear the views of local people on plans for the site, which sits on the south side of Niddrie Mains Road and is currently occupied by several small businesses and a Tesco Express store.

Plans involve creating a mixed-use development with new affordable homes above commercial premises.

The plans include new affordable homes above commercial premises | supplied

This would link with the recent Seacole Square development and deliver up to 125 new net zero carbon homes with a new frontage on Niddrie Mains Road.

The development continues the wider regeneration of the local area, which has already created over 1250 new homes alongside the new local office, schools, shops and green spaces. Residents can join a drop-in session to discuss the proposals at Craigmillar Library on Tuesday, January 21 between 3pm and 7pm.

Views can also be shared via the council’s consultation hub until March 4.