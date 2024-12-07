Police say they are conducting enquiries into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” by Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day.

Senior councillors and officials, and former council chief executive Andrew Kerr, who retired earlier this year, are said to have been interviewed by police over the matter.

Council leader Cammy Day

The Times reported that two complaints about Cllr Day were made to the council's Safecall whistleblowing hotline last winter. It said the content of the complaints was not known, but that they were passed to police by Mr Kerr and Nick Smith, the council’s head of legal.

The newspaper reported that there was deemed to be insufficient evidence to mount an investigation into the complaints and the police did not "consider it proportionate" to speak to Cllr Day.

The Times said another complaint had been made to the police six weeks ago and it was understood officers received "new information but no new evidence" of alleged misconduct.

Cllr Day told the paper he was "not aware" of any reports to Safecall, had not been contacted by Police Scotland and had "no idea what any of this is about".

"I'm not aware that I've done anything wrong and if I have then obviously I'd speak to the relevant authorities, but I've heard nothing about this so I honestly can't comment.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 22 October, 2024, we received a report of inappropriate behaviour. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”