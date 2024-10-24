Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh City Council must engage with residents and communities and then act on their views as it searches for savings and plans the way ahead, Scotland's local government spending watchdog has said.

In a "Best Value" report published today, the Accounts Commission said the scale of savings needed - over £100 million by 2029 - meant senior officers and councillors had to work together to find sustainable new ways of delivering services, improving performance and reducing costs.

And it warned there was still "much to do" for the council to meet its goals of ending poverty and reaching net zero by 2030.

The report said: "Given the council’s ambitious strategic priorities and financial challenges, work must be concluded as soon as possible on the actions to embed community engagement in service improvement and delivery.

“Collaborative political leadership will be essential to take difficult decisions on how to transform services to make them financially sustainable.

“The Commission would urge the council not to lose sight of community priorities and the impacts of savings options on service delivery as it goes through its political decision-making processes.

“Engaging staff, partners, and communities in shaping transformation and change will be vital, along with clear and transparent communications about what is and isn’t possible.

“The council should provide the opportunity for a range of voices to be heard, not just those who have engaged previously, and the intelligence from communities should be clearly laid out in the options presented to elected members to inform decision-making.”

The report noted that the council planned to increase significantly its levels of borrowing to fund capital investment in housing and schools, but warned it would have to “manage this carefully” to minimise the impact on services.

And highlighting the prospect of new revenue from a tourist tax, it also warned the council against “using the benefits of potential future income to defer difficult decisions in the short term”.

Jo Armstrong, chair of the Accounts Commission said: “We cannot underestimate the scale of financial challenge. The council has successfully achieved savings over recent years. But given increasing demand and financial pressures, the council must accelerate its transformation and change programme. Listening to and acting on the views of staff and local communities will be vital.”

The commission said progress has been made since its last report and many services were performing well. But the council now had to address declining performance in areas including housing, waste and some aspects of street cleaning.

A highly critical Best Value report on Edinburgh council in 2020 highlighted "tensions between elected members which manifest in inappropriate language and tone being used in council debate".

However, the new audit report said: “Our observations at committee meetings have found that these are conducted in a professional manner and there is a reasonable level of scrutiny and challenge by members.”

But it added: “Some elected members have voiced concern over how scrutiny and governance is exercised at the council, particularly the balance of decision making power held between officers and councillors.”

Council leader Cammy Day said he was encouraged by the report’s findings, which recognised good progress by the council since 2020.

He said: “We’ve delivered a lot of change at a time of huge pressure on our services and on our budget, but we’ve stayed true to our priorities of protecting day-to-day services and investing in a fairer, greener future.

“Our aims to eradicate poverty and become net-zero by 2030 are ambitious, but we need to be aspirational to make sure they stay at the top of our priority list.

“Our focus on getting the basics right for our residents, meanwhile, is also bearing fruit with Edinburgh now a top performing council in Scotland for street cleanliness, and continued improvements in key areas such as road conditions.

“We acknowledge, however, that there is still much more to be done and we’ve targeted substantial additional resources into key services such as housing, where we know performance has to improve if we are to tackle Edinburgh’s housing emergency.”

He said the council was continuing to adopt new technologies to make it easier for residents to seek help. “And we’re looking forward to realising the huge benefits our Visitor Levy proposals will bring from 2026 – which we forecast will raise over £100m for the city by 2030.

“It’s no secret, however, that ever more difficult financial decisions lie ahead. Despite the unique pressures that come with being Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh remains the lowest funded council per head in Scotland, which is having a huge impact on our finances.

“The latest projections show that we will face a budget shortfall of at least £30m next year and we’ll need to work even harder to ensure we can keep on delivering best value for the people of Edinburgh.”