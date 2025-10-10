Parents of disabled children who use holiday hubs in Edinburgh will issue an open letter to councillors and council officials as they continue their battle to maintain the vital services in the capital.

According to parents, the service has been “erroded” over the years, with the number of days and the number of weeks throughout the year that the services run reduced. One hub, the Braidburn holiday hub, has also been closed by council officials.

Advocacy group REPAIR has now issued the open letter, citing numerous concerns - in particular over what they say amounts to “the very users for whom the service was designed being written out.” In addition at there are concerns over claim that parents had approved the new criteria - something REPAIR’s letter says is a mischaracterisation.

It also details how minutes were not kept for the meetings between parents and decision makers, “which has led to misrepresentation of the discussions and a failure to capture the suggestions made,” according to the group.

The open letter reads: “If this were an assessment, it would be failed. If this was a performance review, you would be fired or sent for retraining. However, this is not a review or a test; this is children’s lives, and some families' only form of support over the holidays and nothing is being done to fix the problem or to hold those at the top to account. These are real people's emotions that you are playing with, people who have a hard enough life as it is, people who have to fight for every scrap of support they can.”

There are futher concerns about where funding for specific roles has gone and over the closure of Braidburn holiday hub.

Braidburn school hosts one of the city's holiday hubs, and is the only holiday hub scheme run by council staff in Edinburgh. | Google

Gary Staerck, founder and steering group member for REPAIR, has twin 8 year old daughters who use the holiday hubs. He said that they allow the children to be themselves.

He said: “Our children can't cope and aren't supported in mainstream holiday provision, so the Holiday hubs are vital for the wellbeing of both the children and the families. For some families it is the difference of being able to work or not and others it's respite in the holidays, especially the long summer.

“For the children and young people especially those with specialised care and physical disabilities it can be the only form of social activities and holiday fun. My children have tried mainstream provision and hated it, they came home dysregulated and exhausted. Now they come home happy and excited to go back the next day. in their words ‘we could be ourselves’

“Let's be frank here, it's a part time service running 4 days a week 9 till 3 and it's more expensive than mainstream service. So if we could use a service that was cheaper and cover more hours then we would!”

Denise McGee-Dewar, who is involved with REPAIR, said the options available to parents who rely on the hubs are limited.

She explained: “We don't have other options. I have two children, one is disabled and one is neurotypical. If I wanted to put my youngest offer into holiday childcare, the options are numerous. They are a lot more flexible. I can get childcare that's very close to home and that is available from early in the morning to late in the evening. So it really allows for getting to work.

“Whereas there aren't those options when you have a child with additional support needs. When I have tried to use other providers for my disabled daughter, it hasn't worked out, or they have expected the costs have been too high. They've asked for our to pay for a one to one. So then, as well as the cost of the camp or whatever they wanted me to pay £21 an hour for an assistant, the best bill in the world. Obviously, there's no point in going to work.”

Edinburgh Council said that demand for places at the hubs has expanded in recent years and that officers are working to “explore and identify a way forward that is equitable and fair”.

Councillor James Dalgleish, Education, Children and Families Convener said: “I know that Holiday Hubs offer much needed and highly valued school holiday provision for children with additional support needs.

“In recent years, demand for places at Holiday Hubs has expanded and officers have worked hard over the past year to explore and identify a way forward that is equitable and fair, and that ensures as many families as possible can access this vital school holiday support.”

Cllr Dalgleish confirmed that a reduction in provision has been explored, saying this was done to enable every eligible applicant some provision.

Cllr Dalgleish continued: “Following agreement at Education, Children and Families Committee in March 2025 new eligibility criteria for allocations was established. After the Summer holidays 2025, we have looked at what lessons can be learned and as part of this, alongside elected members and Holiday Hub parents/carers a proposal has been explored to reduce the provision from 4 weeks (16 days) to three weeks (12 days) to enable every eligible application based on primary criteria to access some provision during the holiday periods of the 2025-26 academic year.

“A report on this will be discussed at Education, Children and Families Committee on 4 November and a way forward will be agreed.”