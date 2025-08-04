Edinburgh council re-checking housing stock for potentially dangerous RAAC concrete

Housing chiefs in Edinburgh are re-checking data on all the city's council homes in a search for potentially dangerous RAAC concrete after the discovery of some they did not know about.

The council was alerted by a homeowner in Leith who found the "crumbly concrete" in their flat and told housing officials because the block includes a council flat.

The presence of RAAC - reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - in the block had not been recorded on any of the council's systems.

An example of porous and crumbling RAAC | supplied

Now officials have embarked on the painstaking process of going through the data for the council's entire housing stock, eliminating properties where RAAC could not have been used and possibly carrying out physical inspections of homes where they believe it might have been part of the construction.

RAAC was used as a building material in the UK between the 1950s and 1990s, popular because of its low cost, low weight and fire resistance.

But in 2023, the roofs of three schools in the UK collapsed and more than 100 other schools had to close because their roofs were judged unsafe due to RAAC.

RAAC was found to be present in eight Edinburgh schools, though none had to close.

The council's housing department went through it its records in 2023 and identified a total of 72 homes in Crewe Road North and West where Siporex, a brand of RAAC, had been used - 44 of these were still council owned, the others were now in private ownership.

Officials thought they had found all the affected properties, but the alert from the Leith homeowner meant they were no longer confident they had a full picture of the situation and they decided they had to recheck information for the entire housing stock.

The Leith homeowner first contacted the council last year while the oiriginal checks were under way, but it was not followed up until they contacted the council again in May this year.

A report to next week’s housing committee says: “While the original investigation was ongoing, the council received an email from a resident in Leith advising that they were aware of RAAC being present in their building.

“This email was not followed up and so the presence of RAAC in that building was never verified. This means that the report considered by committee on 13 May 2025 did not take account of this notification, and it was the publication of that report that prompted the homeowner to contact the council again and ask about their original notification in 2024.”

There is no timeline yet for how long the process will take and officials say there is no estimate of how many homes might need a precautionary inspection. But it is a massive exercise.

The report to committee says: “The most current data available to council officers is the Stock Condition Survey prepared by external consultants and received in 2024. This data set includes information on all low-rise properties, in 454,032 lines with over 12 million pieces of data.

“Using this data and merging this data with ownership information will provide a starting point for a process of elimination of housing blocks where RAAC is known not to be present in the roof, for example in properties built before RAAC was used as a form of construction by the industry in the UK.

“The timeline for this work will be subject to the scope of the investigation and extent of the findings.”

And the report warns: “There may be a significant financial impact for the council and owners to meet the cost of RAAC repairs.”