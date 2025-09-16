Security services at Edinburgh council headquarters and the City Chambers look set to be brought in-house.

It comes after a man died in part of the City Chambers three months ago and went undiscovered for days – though the review of how security services in the buildings should be run was ordered last year.

That review came off the back of a vote by councillors in November, which asked that council officers explore options to bring more of the service in-house.

On Monday, July 7, emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive man at the council’s customer support hub at 249 High Street . Sean Stephen, 38, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene | Google Maps

Currently, according to a report ahead of Thursday’s Finance and Resources Committee meeting, 15 per cent of the council’s security service is provided by the council.

Officers said that moving to a fully council-run model was currently ‘cost-prohibitive’, and would see a £1 million per year increase on current costs.

But, they say inhousing security at the council’s Waverley Court headquarters, the City Chambers, and the customer hub at 249 High Street would allow the council to measure the benefits associated with bringing the service in-house.

Sean Stephen, of Edinburgh’s Southside, died in a toilet in the customer hub in late July, and was not discovered for six days.

It is understood that security staff on-site failed to check if the toilet was occupied when performing their nightly rounds at the end of each day.

The private part of the council’s security service across its estate is provided by Vigilant Protect UK Limited. It began a three-year contract in February of this year, with two possible year-long extensions, at a total contract value of £13.9m.

Officers say that the current security staff, both public and private, provide static guarding of buildings, patrols and mobile incident support.

Additionally, they say it handles a 24/7/365 contact centre and control room, and monitors over 2,100 CCTV cameras in the city.

The report says the fact that some guarding of council premises is already provided by in-house staff would make the transition easier.

It adds that insourcing the services will provide ‘essential high-profile support’ required across the council’s property estate.

For the three sites listed, officers say in-housing security services will cost £130,000 per year.