An Edinburgh councillor has apologised after tagging eco-warrior group the Tyre Extinguishers in a post about Colinton community council asking for more money to be allocated for fixing potholes in their area.

In a written submission to the full council meeting on the city's budget for next year, the community council notes that the city-wide roads budget increased by £11 million for 2023/24 but adds "we have seen little benefit from that in this area". And it says: "We request that a fair amount of these budgets be spent in the high tax and revenue-raising Colinton area."

Independent Ross McKenzie, who represents Sighthill/Gorgie tweeted: "Colinton community council is formally asking the council to spend more money in their area because a lot of rich people live there:" He tagged "The Tyre Extinguishers" at the end of the post.

His comment produced some sympathetic responses from other people, but others thought he was encouraging the climate activists who have let down the tyres of hundreds of SUVs in the New Town, Bruntsfield and other areas of the Capital to extend their action to Colinton.

One person asked on Twitter: "Why include 'Tyre Extinguishers' in your tweet? I have an SUV on order because it is becoming extremely difficult to get into my current car because my disease is making it impossible to get down so low for ingress/egress."

Tyre Extinguishers have let down tyres on hundreds of SUVs in the Capital.

And city transport convener Scott Arthur, Labour councillor for Colinton/Fairmilehead, also criticised Cllr McKenzie. He said: "Like its counterparts across Edinburgh, Colinton community council does a great job 365 days a year trying to make the area it represents a better place to live, bring up a family and do business.

"The Tyre Extinguishers, however, are a group which openly threatens to vandalise vehicles in Edinburgh. Whilst many of us want transport to become more sustainable, I am sure all would agree that vandalism is not the answer.

"If Cllr McKenzie has tagged the Tyre Extinguishers in his post in an effort to encourage them to attack vehicles in my ward, I would urge him to report himself to the Ethical Standards Commissioner. Edinburgh deserves Councillors which treat residents with respect."

Tyre Extinguishers is global organisation which wants to make it "impossible" to own an SUV. It describes them as "a climate disaster", "dangerous" and "unnecessary".