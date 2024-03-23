Edinburgh Tory councillor Christopher Cowdy has been selected to stand for his party against Labour's Ian Murray in Edinburgh South at the general election expected later this year.

Councillor Cowdy has represented Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart ward on the council since being elected at the top of the poll in May 2022. He sits on both the Transport and Environment Committee and Education Committees as well as the board of Edinburgh Leisure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fountainbridge/Craiglockhartcouncillor Christopher Cowdy has been chosen as Conservative candidate in Edinburgh South at the general election

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and brought up in Northern Ireland, he has lived in the Capital for over 30 years. He and his wife have their home in the Edinburgh South constituency and their two children were also educated in the area. As well as being a councillor, he also owns a magazine publishing company that helps promote local businesses and inform residents across the city.

Ian Murray had a majority of 11.095 at the last general election in 2019, with the SNP in second place and the Conservatives third. But Cllr Cowdy said: "The general election offers people a chance to send the strongest possible message to Humza Yousaf and the SNP on their appalling record during 17 years in power, and ensure they don't just have a bad night, but a terrible one.

"In particular, they have destroyed Scotland's once world-leading education system and have miserably failed to reduce the poverty-related attainment gap in our schools, despite insisting education is their top priority. Labour’s planned attack on independent schools will put our local schools under even more pressure.