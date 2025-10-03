Extra efforts to fight erosion on Calton Hill have been called for by councillors over fears ‘managed decline’ is harming the park’s health and usefulness.

At Thursday’s Culture and Communities Committee, councillors agreed a motion that will see officers explore how the city can help.

Significant parts of the surface of Calton Hill have been eroded away by a dry summer. | LDR

SNP councillor Finlay McFarlane said: “The footfall on Calton Hill is unreal compared to most of the other premier parks. I would say there is nowhere quite facing that level of significant pressure.

“We do need to have an extra special look at how we’re maintaining it, and not just accepting erosion as a fact.

“We need some heavy machinery from parks to undo the decades of people stamping it into a dustbowl.”

Concerns were flagged about the condition of the park by the Calton Hill Conservation Trust early last month. In a post online, they said that the state of the topsoil on Calton Hill was the worst in many years, and that erosion was the greatest issue facing the park.

They added the short cutting of grass combined with the dry summer Edinburgh had this year contributed to the erosion.

“There is no erosion in areas where the grass has not been cut by the local authority”, they wrote.

Cllr McFarlane volunteers with the trust, and has in the past taken part in volunteer work to help keep the hill in good condition.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the issues with the hill were largely aesthetic, but also posed issues for water management and nature in the park.

“Calton Hill is one of the city’s most visited premier parks, boasting significant architectural, historical, ecological and geological importance”, he added.

SNP councillor Finlay McFarlane volunteered as part of a scheme to help restore grass in front of the National Monument. | LDR

He continued: “The popularity of the hill does take its toll, though, and we can’t just accept managed decline.

“It’s great to hear the city plans to support the work of the trust to bring the hill up to the standard we all want to see.”

The motion agreed with the trust that ‘inappropriate’ grass cutting practices, as well as a particularly dry summer, contributed to the hill’s poor state this year.

Committee convener and Labour councillor Margaret Graham said: “I take on board what you’re saying, that Calton Hill is one of our premier parks.

“It’s one of the ones that needs this kind of investment in the community to try and find a way forward.”

Now, about 120 square metres of grass has been restored – but there is plenty more to go. | LDR

And Conservative councillor Tim Jones said: “There’s one thing I want to emphasise here, and that is the importance of a ensuring a positive working relationship with officers and the Calton Hill Trust.”

Fellow Conservative councillor Phil Doggart added: “And obviously, the solution is to have a wet summer, which we would all be delighted to have.”

Councillors approved the motion, meaning council officers will explore how the council can support efforts to fight erosion in the park. Several amendments to the original motion were put forward by different council groups, all of which were accepted.

Grass being cut short on Calton Hill has not helped matters. | LDR

The motion noted that some previous efforts to tackle erosion on the hill had been successful earlier this year, where 120 square metres of eroded land was restored.

Council park rangers, volunteers for the trust, and volunteers from a construction firm carried out the work, which was funded by an Edinburgh University micro-grant and the council.

At the end of it, a patch of land in front of the National Monument was transformed into high grass, standing out among the barren surroundings.

Cllr McFarlane, who was among the volunteers, commented during the meeting: “It merits a bit of heavy intervention.

“I’m quite excited to get my gloves on and roll out some turf for whatever’s required again.”