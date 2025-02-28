Edinburgh councillors delay consultation for a temporary city-wide fireworks ban

A decision on whether to launch a consultation for a city-wide fireworks ban in Edinburgh has been pushed back by a month.

Green councillor Dan Heap, who requested the delay, said he hoped it would give councillors time to get clarity on whether Scottish ministers would allow the introduction of a fireworks control zone covering the whole of Edinburgh.

The legislation enabling fireworks control zones does not prohibit citywide ones, but Scottish ministers have previously said they could push back against one being established.

Liberal Democrat councillor Hal Osler said: “I think we have to be very careful about language here. This is not a ban, this is a temporary suspension.

“We have some very different levels of problems that we’re trying to meld together and to solve.

“There are some very serious issues to do with antisocial behaviour and environmental factors, and other aspects as well.

“We cannot use one piece of legislation to try and resolve everything that is problematic in our city in a 10 day period – it is not possible to do that.”

Fireworks control zones restrict the use of fireworks at certain places and during certain times.

They can be introduced by any local authority, but Scottish ministers have the power to amend their timing or scope, or eliminate them altogether.

The introduction of four fireworks control zones last year was hampered by another delay, which cut down the time available for consultations to be planned and carried out.

Currently, the council is considering an eight week consultation on a citywide fireworks control zone, as well as consideration of smaller control zones in Niddrie, Broomhouse/Sighthill and Gracemount/Moredun.

Last year’s schemes are thought to have been successful, with a council report estimating that the amount of fireworks set off on Calton Hill was believed to be 80%-90% less than in the year prior.

There was also a decrease in the number of F4 fireworks, which are professional grade and which need specialised training to handle, used.

The report said it was hard to discern the effectiveness of the scheme in Niddrie, due to the ‘significant antisocial disorder’ which took place there in 2024.

The decision to consult on fireworks control zones will now happen at the full council meeting on Thursday, 20 March, which can be viewed on the council website.