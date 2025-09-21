Bringing security staff in-house at three council buildings is a ‘victory for workers’ rights’, according to Edinburgh councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Thursday’s finance committee meeting, councillors voted to have the city deliver security services at the City Chambers, the customer hub on High Street, and the Waverley Court headquarters building.

Speaking after the meeting, Green councillor Claire Miller said: “Our security personnel provide a vital service to the city, making sure that council premises are safe for staff and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet for years the council has been content to hire them via private companies with a terrible track record on workers’ rights – denying them basic employment rights like sick pay and pensions.

“Over the past years, Greens have been taking every opportunity to call for our hardworking security staff to be in-housed, and we’re so pleased to see progress on this as last.

“It has been one of the nicest parts of the role so far to be able to tell our familiar faces who greet us each morning and see us off each night that the council is finally going to be treating them properly as they deserve.”

Edinburgh City Chambers will have in-house security. | TSPL

The in-housing at the three buildings set to run, in part, as a trial to see what benefits might be associated with bringing more of the council’s security service under its own roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report before councillors at that meeting said pulling the council’s entire security estate away from the private sector would see a £1 million per year increase on current costs.

In February, a three-year contract for security services in the council began, with two possible year-long extensions, at a total contract value of £13.9m.

At Thursday’s meeting, committee convener and Labour councillor Mandy Watt said: “Very pleased that we’re progressing this. I think it’s really, really important.

“I think what’s needed from our security services has changed, as the council has changed, the environment we’re operating in has changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do think that we absolutely need to take cognisance of that and change it.”

The City of Edinburgh Council headquarters at Waverley Court will also have in-house security.

Currently, 15 per cent of the city property estate’s security services are delivered by the council.

Security staff provide static guarding of buildings, patrols, and mobile incident support, as well as other services. They also maintain a 24/7/365 contact centre and control room, and monitor over 2,100 CCTV cameras in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green councillor Alex Staniforth said: “While of course the council must make prudent decisions with public money, what we must remember is that when things seem cheap, it’s normally because somebody somewhere isn’t paying what they should.

“Making a saving by denying loyal workers their rightful terms and conditions isn’t the sort of thing that we should be doing as an employer who cares about justice and equality.

“This is a really positive move, and I hope we will see all staff in-housed soon and stop spending public money on private third parties who don’t share our values.”