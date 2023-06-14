News you can trust since 1873
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

A primary school has been evacuated, as firefighters tackle a fire in the East Craigs area of Edinburgh.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a block of flats on Craigmount Brae, at around 3.08pm on Wednesday, June 14. Nine appliances, two high reach appliances and a command support unit are currently in attendance. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that the incident is ongoing. Flames and huge plumes of black smoke can be seen coming from the building. A local school, East Craigs Primary School, has been evacuated.

Police advised locals to stay away from the area in a social media post, writing: "Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management due to a fire at a property on Craigmount Brae, Edinburgh. A school nearby has been evacuated as a precaution. People are advised to avoid the area and local residents should keep windows and doors closed.”

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a block of flats on Craigmount Brae in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Stewart Hannaford)Fire crews are battling a blaze in a block of flats on Craigmount Brae in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Stewart Hannaford)
