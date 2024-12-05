A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on a busy Edinburgh road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Drum Brae Road. There is no information on the nature or seriousness of the girl’s injuries. Police said enquiries were ongoing.

The accident happened on Drum Brae North at around 3.45pm on Wednesday | Google

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, 4 December, 2024 we were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Drum Brae Road, Edinburgh.

"The pedestrian, a 10-year-old girl, was taken to hospital for treatment, and the road was closed for around one hour and 30 minutes. Enquiries are ongoing."