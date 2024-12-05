Edinburgh crash: 10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Drum Brae North
A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on a busy Edinburgh road.
The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Drum Brae Road. There is no information on the nature or seriousness of the girl’s injuries. Police said enquiries were ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, 4 December, 2024 we were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Drum Brae Road, Edinburgh.
"The pedestrian, a 10-year-old girl, was taken to hospital for treatment, and the road was closed for around one hour and 30 minutes. Enquiries are ongoing."