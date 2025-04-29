Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 80-year-old woman pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Edinburgh.

The crash happened on Ashley Terrace, Polwarth, at around 12.30pm on Monday, April 28. Emergency services attended the 80-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary.

The female driver of the car, a black BMW 118i Sport, did not require medical treatment.

Ashley Terrace was closed following the accident | TSPL

Ashley Terrace was closed between Cowan Road and Harrison Gardens following the crash and re-opened around 5pm.

Police are appealing for information on the collision. Sergeant Paul Ewing of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please contact police.

“I’m also keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which has captured something of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1421 of 28 April, 2025.”