Edinburgh crash: Car being chased by police involved in hit and run, man taken to hospital
The hit and run happened at lunchtime on Wednesday at the junction of Liberton Road with Gilmerton Road. Police were pursuing the car after it had failed to stop when signalled to do so.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1pm on Wednesday, 22 October, 2025, a pedestrian was struck by a car at the junction of Liberton Road and Gilmerton Road in Edinburgh.
“The car had failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit followed just prior to the crash.
“The occupants left the scene and officers are following a positive line of enquiries, which are continuing.
“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.”