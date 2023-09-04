News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Car 'flew through the air' in dramatic two-car smash in Inverleith Row

Bus stop demolished as car lands on its roof
By Ian Swanson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST

A car “flew through the air” and demolished a bus stop in a dramatic crash on a busy Edinburgh road.

It happened around 4.20pm on Monday, September 4, in Inverleith Row, near its junction with Royston Terrace. A witness said the crash involved two cars – a red Nissan and a small black Toyota.

And he described how the Nissan had overturned and hit the bus stop. "The car flipped up, flew across the road, and then landed on its roof, wiping out the bus stop. It was a red Nissan and it was coming from the direction of Ferry Road. The car literally was about 10ft in the air, flying through the sky upside down. If somebody had been at the bus stop they would have been killed.

After the crash in Edinburgh's Inverleith Row, the car landed on its roof, demolishing the bus stop. Picture: Ian McAteer.After the crash in Edinburgh's Inverleith Row, the car landed on its roof, demolishing the bus stop. Picture: Ian McAteer.
After the crash in Edinburgh's Inverleith Row, the car landed on its roof, demolishing the bus stop. Picture: Ian McAteer.

"Police came within minutes and then fire brigade to cut the driver out. The roof was crushed and he was trapped. Another car, a small black Toyota, with an elderly lady driver, was involved. It was driving in the direction of Ferry Road, opposite to the Nissan. The Toyota had its front onside smashed in.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Monday, 4 September, 2023, police were called to the Inverleith Row area of Edinburgh, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services remain at the scene and recovery will be arranged.” There were no details of any injuries.

