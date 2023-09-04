A car “flew through the air” and demolished a bus stop in a dramatic crash on a busy Edinburgh road.

It happened around 4.20pm on Monday, September 4, in Inverleith Row, near its junction with Royston Terrace. A witness said the crash involved two cars – a red Nissan and a small black Toyota.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he described how the Nissan had overturned and hit the bus stop. "The car flipped up, flew across the road, and then landed on its roof, wiping out the bus stop. It was a red Nissan and it was coming from the direction of Ferry Road. The car literally was about 10ft in the air, flying through the sky upside down. If somebody had been at the bus stop they would have been killed.

After the crash in Edinburgh's Inverleith Row, the car landed on its roof, demolishing the bus stop. Picture: Ian McAteer.

"Police came within minutes and then fire brigade to cut the driver out. The roof was crushed and he was trapped. Another car, a small black Toyota, with an elderly lady driver, was involved. It was driving in the direction of Ferry Road, opposite to the Nissan. The Toyota had its front onside smashed in.”