Edinburgh crash: Car 'flew through the air' in dramatic two-car smash in Inverleith Row
A car “flew through the air” and demolished a bus stop in a dramatic crash on a busy Edinburgh road.
It happened around 4.20pm on Monday, September 4, in Inverleith Row, near its junction with Royston Terrace. A witness said the crash involved two cars – a red Nissan and a small black Toyota.
And he described how the Nissan had overturned and hit the bus stop. "The car flipped up, flew across the road, and then landed on its roof, wiping out the bus stop. It was a red Nissan and it was coming from the direction of Ferry Road. The car literally was about 10ft in the air, flying through the sky upside down. If somebody had been at the bus stop they would have been killed.
"Police came within minutes and then fire brigade to cut the driver out. The roof was crushed and he was trapped. Another car, a small black Toyota, with an elderly lady driver, was involved. It was driving in the direction of Ferry Road, opposite to the Nissan. The Toyota had its front onside smashed in.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Monday, 4 September, 2023, police were called to the Inverleith Row area of Edinburgh, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services remain at the scene and recovery will be arranged.” There were no details of any injuries.