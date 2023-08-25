News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Delays at Hermiston Gait roundabout after crash on A720 city bypass

Traffic is heavy in the area
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Drivers are facing delays at a busy Edinburgh junction after a crash saw emergency services descend on the scene.

Traffic is still heavy at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, after a crash was reported on the A720 at around 11am on Friday, August 25. A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were still on the scene and that the road is closed between Gogar and Hermiston.

He said: “The A720, Edinburgh city bypass has been closed eastbound between Gogar and Hermiston following a road crash. Police are at the scene.”

