News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crash: Delays on M90 at Queensferry Crossing after collision

Drivers are facing heavy traffic on the M90 Queensferry Crossing following a crash

By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The collision happened on the Southbound M90 at the Queensferry Crossing shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday (December 11). All lanes have fully re-opened and are running, however, drivers are still facing delays of around 35 minutes, with vehicles queuing back to junction one.

No-one was injured in the crash.

Hide Ad

A Police Scotland said: "Around 1.20 pm on Sunday, 11 December, 2022, police were called to a two-vehicle, non-injury road crash southbound on the Queensferry Crossing, South Queensferry. The road is now open. No further police action required."

Traffic is moving slowly on the M90 Queensferry Crossing after the crash.