Edinburgh crash: Delays on M90 at Queensferry Crossing after collision
Drivers are facing heavy traffic on the M90 Queensferry Crossing following a crash
The collision happened on the Southbound M90 at the Queensferry Crossing shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday (December 11). All lanes have fully re-opened and are running, however, drivers are still facing delays of around 35 minutes, with vehicles queuing back to junction one.
No-one was injured in the crash.
A Police Scotland said: "Around 1.20 pm on Sunday, 11 December, 2022, police were called to a two-vehicle, non-injury road crash southbound on the Queensferry Crossing, South Queensferry. The road is now open. No further police action required."