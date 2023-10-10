Edinburgh crash: Driver rushed to hospital following two-car collision at busy Edinburgh junction
A man has been rushed to hospital after a car crash at a busy Edinburgh junction on Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident that was reported on A71 Calder Road near Calder Junction shortly after 7am. Drivers faced lengthy delays after road closures were put in place on the A71 eastbound with one westbound lane also being closed.
Heavy congestion was reported at the A71 eastbound from Hermiston Park and Ride to A720 at Calder Junction with queueing traffic extending to neighbouring roads, with Curriehill Road, Addiston Farm Road and Riccarton Mains Road being affected.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Tuesday, 10 October, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A71, near to Calder Junction in Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and one of the drivers was taken to hospital. The road was closed for a short period of time with a diversion in place.”