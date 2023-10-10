Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been rushed to hospital after a car crash at a busy Edinburgh junction on Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident that was reported on A71 Calder Road near Calder Junction shortly after 7am. Drivers faced lengthy delays after road closures were put in place on the A71 eastbound with one westbound lane also being closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy congestion was reported at the A71 eastbound from Hermiston Park and Ride to A720 at Calder Junction with queueing traffic extending to neighbouring roads, with Curriehill Road, Addiston Farm Road and Riccarton Mains Road being affected.

One person was taken to hospital following the crash near Calder Junction