Edinburgh crash: Driver taken to hospital and fined after collision with another car in Clermiston Road North
Two-car crash happened near junction with Drumbrae Drive
A driver was taken to hospital – and handed a fixed penalty notice – after a crash in Edinburgh’s Clermiston area.
Police said the collision happened in Clermiston Road North close to the junction with Drumbrae Drive at about 6pm on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on Clermiston Road North near Drumbrae Drive, Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended and the driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital. The same driver was also issued with a fixed penalty notice. The road was cleared around 8.10pm."