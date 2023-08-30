News you can trust since 1873
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

A driver was taken to hospital – and handed a fixed penalty notice – after a crash in Edinburgh’s Clermiston area.

Police said the collision happened in Clermiston Road North close to the junction with Drumbrae Drive at about 6pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on Clermiston Road North near Drumbrae Drive, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended and the driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital. The same driver was also issued with a fixed penalty notice. The road was cleared around 8.10pm."

