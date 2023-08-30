A driver was taken to hospital – and handed a fixed penalty notice – after a crash in Edinburgh’s Clermiston area.

Police said the collision happened in Clermiston Road North close to the junction with Drumbrae Drive at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on Clermiston Road North near Drumbrae Drive, Edinburgh.