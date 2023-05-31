Edinburgh crash: Drivers face delays on Glasgow Road as police rush to crash near Edinburgh Airport
Police are currently in attendance at a crash, which is causing delays.
Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle collision on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, May 31. Officers are currently on the scene. Drivers are facing delays in the area. One eyewitness shared their account on Twitter. They said the crash was “causing delays”, and that there was “debris and vehicles over all lanes”. It is yet not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh and officers are at the scene.”