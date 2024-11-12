Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire engine was involved in a crash with two cars in Edinburgh’s Gilmerton area.

It is understood the fire engine was answering an emergency call and had its blue lights flashing at the time.

The accident happened at the junction of Drum Street and Newtoft Street shortly before 6pm on Monday. One person from one of the cars was treated at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 5.55pm on Monday, 11 November, a fire appliance was involved in a road traffic collision with two cars on the junction of Drum Street and Newtoft Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two crew members to the scene. One casualty from one of the cars involved was treated at the scene. No firefighters were injured.”

And a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.05pm on Monday, 11 November, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a fire engine and car on Drum Street, Edinburgh."