Edinburgh crash in Niddrie Mains Road sees emergency services called and two taken to hospital

Emergency services were called to a busy road after the crash
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy Edinburg h road.

Emergency services were called to Niddrie Mains Road in the Capital shortly after 7.05pm on Tuesday following reports of the crash at the junction with Duddingston Park South.

Photographs taken at the scene show a damaged blue car, as well as fire crews, police officers and a fire engine, at the crash site.

Police and fire crews were called to a crash on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh. Picture: David HumePolice and fire crews were called to a crash on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh. Picture: David Hume
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two people attended hospital for treatment and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”

