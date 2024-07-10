Edinburgh crash: Man arrested after pedestrian hit by car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh.

The collision happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday evening in Stenhouse Road between Stenhouse Drive and Stenhouse Cottages.

Police closed the road after the crash and road users were advised to avoid the area. The driver of the car was arrested.

