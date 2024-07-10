Edinburgh crash: Man arrested after pedestrian hit by car

By Ian Swanson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 08:08 BST
A man has been arrested after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh.

The collision happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday evening in Stenhouse Road between Stenhouse Drive and Stenhouse Cottages.

Police closed the road after the crash and road users were advised to avoid the area. The driver of the car was arrested.

Last night, Police Scotland posted on social media: !Stenhouse Road is closed between Stenhouse Drive and Stenhouse Cottages following a crash around 7.30pm on Tues 9 July involving a car and a pedestrian. A man, the driver, has been arrested and enquires are ongoing.”

