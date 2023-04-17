A man has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash involving an electric scooter.

Officers were alerted to the collision between an electric scooter and another vehicle on Eildon Street in Edinburgh, shortly after 12pm on Monday, April 17. Emergency services attended the scene, including an ambulance and police cars. A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries into the cause of the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Monday, 17 April, police were made aware of a crash involving an electric scooter and another vehicle on Eildon Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.