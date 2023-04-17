News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services descend on Edinburgh street following collision

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read

A man has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash involving an electric scooter.

Officers were alerted to the collision between an electric scooter and another vehicle on Eildon Street in Edinburgh, shortly after 12pm on Monday, April 17. Emergency services attended the scene, including an ambulance and police cars. A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries into the cause of the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Monday, 17 April, police were made aware of a crash involving an electric scooter and another vehicle on Eildon Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Emergency services called to crash on Eildon Street in Edinburgh (Photo credit: @EildonStreet on Twitter)Emergency services called to crash on Eildon Street in Edinburgh (Photo credit: @EildonStreet on Twitter)
