Edinburgh crash: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Corstorphine Road

Police and ambulance called to scene
By Ian Swanson
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:45 GMT
A man was hit by a car in a busy Edinburgh street on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene in Corstorphine Road about 3.20pm and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.20pm on Saturday, October 28, police were called to a report of a road crash on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh where a man was struck by a car. He was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."

