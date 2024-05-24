Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car on a busy Edinburgh Road.

Emergency services were called to the accident on Calder Road near the Sighthill roundabout at about 4pm on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 4pm on Calder Road, near the Sighthill roundabout.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance and Calder Road was closed westbound for a while between the Sighthill roundabout and Bankhead roundabout, leading to a build-up of traffic.