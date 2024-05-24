Edinburgh crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Calder Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car on a busy Edinburgh Road.
Emergency services were called to the accident on Calder Road near the Sighthill roundabout at about 4pm on Friday afternoon.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance and Calder Road was closed westbound for a while between the Sighthill roundabout and Bankhead roundabout, leading to a build-up of traffic.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4pm on Friday, 24 May, 2024, police received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and car on Calder Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.