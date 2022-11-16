News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with van on Lawnmarket near The Mound

One man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a van and pedestrian on a busy Edinburgh street.

By Anna Bryan
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 2:00pm

The male pedestrian was hospitalised after the crash, which happened on Lawnmarket, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, November 16. Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers of delays in the area, as buses were diverted away from nearby Bank Street and the Mound. Traffic has now returned to normal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers were made aware of the crash and said a man had been taken to hospital for treatment. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on Lawnmarket in Edinburgh.