Edinburgh crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with van on Lawnmarket near The Mound
One man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a van and pedestrian on a busy Edinburgh street.
The male pedestrian was hospitalised after the crash, which happened on Lawnmarket, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, November 16. Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers of delays in the area, as buses were diverted away from nearby Bank Street and the Mound. Traffic has now returned to normal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers were made aware of the crash and said a man had been taken to hospital for treatment. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.