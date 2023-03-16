News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Police close road as woman seriously injured after being hit by bus in Chambers Street

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by bus in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT- 1 min read

A woman is seriously injured after she was hit by a bus on a street in Edinburgh’s Old Town. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle on Chambers Street at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 15. Emergency services were alerted to the crash and attended at the scene. Police shut the street and an ambulance took the woman to hospital. Police said she suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the collision. Traffic was diverted away from the area for several hours, and eventually the road re-opened shortly after 2.30am on Thursday, March 16.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, police were called to the Chambers Street area of Edinburgh, following a crash involving a bus and a female pedestrian. The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and the road reopened around 2.40am.”

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus on Chambers Street in Edinburgh.
