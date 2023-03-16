A woman is seriously injured after she was hit by a bus on a street in Edinburgh’s Old Town. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle on Chambers Street at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 15. Emergency services were alerted to the crash and attended at the scene. Police shut the street and an ambulance took the woman to hospital. Police said she suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the collision. Traffic was diverted away from the area for several hours, and eventually the road re-opened shortly after 2.30am on Thursday, March 16.