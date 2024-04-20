Edinburgh crash: Six-year-old girl hit by car in Pilton Drive

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A six-year-old girl was hit by a car in an Edinburgh Street

Emergency services were called to the accident in Pilton Drive on Friday afternoon and the little girl was checked by an ambulance crew, but it is not thought he was badly hurt.

Emergency services were called to the accident in Pilton Drive. Picture: Google. Emergency services were called to the accident in Pilton Drive. Picture: Google.
Emergency services were called to the accident in Pilton Drive. Picture: Google.

It is understood the accident happened close to Spartans Community Foundation football ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Friday, 19 April, 2024 we were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Pilton Drive in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 6-year-old girl, was checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Related topics:EdinburghEmergency servicesPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.