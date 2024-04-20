Edinburgh crash: Six-year-old girl hit by car in Pilton Drive
A six-year-old girl was hit by a car in an Edinburgh Street
Emergency services were called to the accident in Pilton Drive on Friday afternoon and the little girl was checked by an ambulance crew, but it is not thought he was badly hurt.
It is understood the accident happened close to Spartans Community Foundation football ground.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Friday, 19 April, 2024 we were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Pilton Drive in Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 6-year-old girl, was checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
