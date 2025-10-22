Edinburgh crash: Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by bus

By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:47 BST
A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School. But it is understood the teenager was not a pupil at the school.

The accident happened on South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a teenage pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, Edinburgh.

“The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”

