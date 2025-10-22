Edinburgh crash: Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by bus
A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School. But it is understood the teenager was not a pupil at the school.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a teenage pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, Edinburgh.
“The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”