A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School. But it is understood the teenager was not a pupil at the school.

The accident happened on South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a teenage pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”