Shocking images show a car which has rolled off the road.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:45 BST
A busy Edinburgh road is currently closed after a crash which sparked a major emergency services response.

Police and fire crews were called to West Maitland Street at around 5pm on Friday, September 22 and remain at the scene. Images show a police cordon around a car which appears to have rolled off the road onto the pavement. A railing and wall appear to have been damaged in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a collision at West Maitland Street in Edinburgh around 5pm on Friday, September 22. Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

