Police have seized drugs with an estimated street value of £46,000 and charged 16 people with drugs offences as part of a major operation in Leith.

Police chiefs say Operation Elate, which is running throughout March, has seen and will see officers focus on tackling drug crime and drug-related harm in the area. They say it is responding to community concerns and describe it as a partnership initiative dedicated to disrupting the drugs trade while directing vulnerable adults, young people and children to the support they require.

The 16 people charged are aged from 15 to 50. And the drugs seized include diamorphine and cocaine. Intelligence led-searches have also been carried out under warrant at five addresses in the Edinburgh area.

Sergeant Marr of Leith Police Station said: “Removing illegal drugs and targeting criminals who seek to profit from other people’s misery continues to be a priority for us and our communities. People involved in the supply of drugs make money out of addiction and vulnerability. They risk people’s lives for their own financial gain, and often, use this to fund other forms of serious and organised crime.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to tackling this type of criminality, officers are carrying out additional patrols in the Leith area and engaging with the community to identify local concerns so the appropriate action can be taken.