Edinburgh crime: 17-year-old boy chased into road, hit by a coach and attacked while on the ground

By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
A 17-year-old boy was hit by a coach after being chased into the road by another teenager and then attacked while he lay on the ground.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on South Gyle Access, near to Forrester High School, though it is understood the victim was not a pupil at the school.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision and serious assault, which took place at around 2.50pm.

The incident happened on South Gyle Access on Tuesday afternoonplaceholder image
The incident happened on South Gyle Access on Tuesday afternoon | Google

Police said enquiries had established that the 17-year-old boy was approached by two males who had got off a No 22 bus. “One of the males chased the victim into the road, where he was hit by the coach travelling in the opposite direction. The victim was then attacked whilst on the ground.”

The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with “serious injuries”.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged about 17, around 5ft 11 and slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark beanie hat.

Detective Sergeant John Dunn of Police Scotland said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to track down the male responsible.

“We believe there were members of the public who will have witnessed the incident and are yet to speak to police, so would encourage anyone with information to please come forward.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1855 of 21 October. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

