Edinburgh crime: Airline pilot arrested at Edinburgh Airport on firearms offence
Pilot was about to fly plane to the United States
A pilot who was about to fly a plane out of Edinburgh was arrested at the airport and charged with a firearms offence shortly before take-off.
It is understood a security search discovered a taser in the 56-year-old's hand luggage.
The pilot had been due to fly Saturday's 9.25am United Airlines transatlantic flight to Newark in the United States.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "We are aware an arrest on Saturday was made in connection with a firearms offence."
And a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a security search at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday, January 20, a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a firearms offence.
“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 22, 2024. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”