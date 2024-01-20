Pilot was about to fly plane to the United States

A pilot was arrested on firearms charges shortly before he was due to take off on a transatlantic route

A pilot who was about to fly a plane out of Edinburgh was arrested at the airport and charged with a firearms offence shortly before take-off.

It is understood a security search discovered a taser in the 56-year-old's hand luggage.

The pilot had been due to fly Saturday's 9.25am United Airlines transatlantic flight to Newark in the United States.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "We are aware an arrest on Saturday was made in connection with a firearms offence."

And a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a security search at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday, January 20, a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a firearms offence.