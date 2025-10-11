Edinburgh crime: Armed police descend on block of flats after report of man with a weapon
Armed police descended on an Edinburgh block of flats after a report of a man with a weapon.
Officers went to a flat in Murrayburn Green, Wester Hailes, on Friday afternoon, but no weapon was found. However, police said a 50-year -old man was arrested on another matter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday, 10 October, we received a report of a man with a possible weapon within a property in the Murrayburn Green area of Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and no weapon was recovered.
“A 50-year-old man was arrested on warrant for a separate matter.”