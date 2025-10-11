Edinburgh crime: Armed police descend on block of flats after report of man with a weapon

By Ian Swanson
Published 11th Oct 2025, 13:40 BST
Armed police descended on an Edinburgh block of flats after a report of a man with a weapon.

Officers went to a flat in Murrayburn Green, Wester Hailes, on Friday afternoon, but no weapon was found. However, police said a 50-year -old man was arrested on another matter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday, 10 October, we received a report of a man with a possible weapon within a property in the Murrayburn Green area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and no weapon was recovered.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested on warrant for a separate matter.”

