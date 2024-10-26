Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An armed robber has targeted a petrol station in South Queensferry.

Police said a man was seen outside the petrol station at Ferrymuir Gait at around 2.15pm on Friday, October 25, and entered the premises a short time late. He presented a weapon - which police later described as “a bladed article” - and demanded money. He left with a small sum of cash.

The petrol station at Ferrymuir Gait was targeted at around 2.15pm on Friday | Google

The male staff member on duty at the time was not hurt and did not require medical treatment. Detectives are appealing for information to help trace the robber.

The suspect is described as being between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins and of medium build. He was wearing a black beanie style hat with a grey trim, a grey snood which covered his mouth and nose.

He was also wearing a brown coat with a fur trim collar and cuffs, blue jeans and white trainers. He wore blue gloves with writing on the rear of the left hand, was carrying a black backpack and he spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith said: “The staff member was understandably shocked at what happened, but thankfully uninjured.

"Reviewing CCTV is key part of this enquiry and officers are extensively working through all available footage. If you have local CCTV or were in the area and have dash-cam footage, please get in touch as you may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2072 of 25 October, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”