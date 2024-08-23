Breaking
Edinburgh crime: Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed on city street
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager was stabbed in Edinburgh last week.
The victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with grave injuries after the ‘serious assault’ on Craigentinny Road last Friday, August 16.
Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after he was released on an undertaking.
Police had launched an appeal for information on the incident, understood to be a stabbing, which took place at around 11.20pm near Christiemillar Avenue.
Officers say enquiries remain ongoing and urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting the incident number 4590 of August 16, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.