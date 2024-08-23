Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager was stabbed in Edinburgh last week.

The victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with grave injuries after the ‘serious assault’ on Craigentinny Road last Friday, August 16.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after he was released on an undertaking.

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed on Craigentinny Road in Edinburgh on Friday, August 16 | Google Maps

Police had launched an appeal for information on the incident, understood to be a stabbing, which took place at around 11.20pm near Christiemillar Avenue.

Officers say enquiries remain ongoing and urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting the incident number 4590 of August 16, 2024.