TSPL

A cyclist has been attacked in the street in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Roseburn on Sunday afternoon after reports of an assault.

No arrests have been made and the nature and extent of any injuries suffered by the cyclist are not known.

Police say enquiries are ongoing

An investigation is now under way to establish what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, 23 February, 2025, we received a report of an assault in the Roseburn Terrace area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”