A man has been charged in connection with an incident which saw several police cars descend on an Edinburgh street.

Emergency services were called to Craigour Place in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance within a property. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has now been charged in connection with the incident.

An eyewitness told the Evening News that several police cars remained at the scene for around 12 hours. He said: “I was out walking my dog and I saw there were about six police cars and vans and an ambulance. The bottom set of flats had been taped up around the bottom. They left about 1pm.” He added: “It looks like something serious has happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance within a property at Craigour Place in Edinburgh shortly after 1.15am on Saturday, August 5. A 30-year-old man has been arrested at the scene and has been charged in connection with the incident.