Edinburgh crime: Driver hospitalised after police chase sees parked car struck on residential street
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorist has been hospitalised after being chased by police through the streets of Edinburgh this morning.
Officers say the driver failed to stop for them on Gilmerton Station Road, sparking a pursuit which ended when he crashed into a parked car.
Images from the scene show multiple police cars blocking off Captain’s Drive, where the collision took place.
The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known at this time.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25am on Wednesday, 5 June, 2024, a car failed to stop for officers on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh.
“A short pursuit took place and came to an end on Captain’s Drive after the vehicle crashed into a parked car.
“The male driver was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.