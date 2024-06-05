Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers say the driver failed to stop for them, sparking a pursuit which ended when he crashed into a parked car.

A motorist has been hospitalised after being chased by police through the streets of Edinburgh this morning.

Images from the scene show multiple police cars blocking off Captain’s Drive, where the collision took place.

A police chase ended on Captain's Drive

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known at this time.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25am on Wednesday, 5 June, 2024, a car failed to stop for officers on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh.

“A short pursuit took place and came to an end on Captain’s Drive after the vehicle crashed into a parked car.