Edinburgh crime: Driver hospitalised after police chase sees parked car struck on residential street

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 5th Jun 2024, 14:17 BST
Officers say the driver failed to stop for them, sparking a pursuit which ended when he crashed into a parked car.

A motorist has been hospitalised after being chased by police through the streets of Edinburgh this morning.

Officers say the driver failed to stop for them on Gilmerton Station Road, sparking a pursuit which ended when he crashed into a parked car.

Images from the scene show multiple police cars blocking off Captain’s Drive, where the collision took place.

A police chase ended on Captain's Drive

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known at this time.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25am on Wednesday, 5 June, 2024, a car failed to stop for officers on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh.

“A short pursuit took place and came to an end on Captain’s Drive after the vehicle crashed into a parked car.

“The male driver was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”

