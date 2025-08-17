Drug crime, sexual offences, fire raising and traffic violations in Edinburgh have all risen significantly over last year, according to figures to be presented to councillors next week.

Drug crime has increased 18 per cent over last year, with 2,489 recorded incidents over 2,098 last year, while sexual offences were up 8 per cent, from 1,219 cases last year to 1,315 this year.

Fire-raising soared a dramatic 24 per cent, with 241 recorded this year, and traffic offences were up 10 per cent, with 9,249 cases reported.

David Dourley, the senior Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officer for Edinburgh, said the service takes a ‘zero-tolerance approach’ to deliberate fire-setting.

He continued: “The consequences of deliberate fire-setting can be devastating – they have the potential to cause serious injury or death, as well as extensive damage to properties and our environment.

“They are also a needless drain on emergency service resources.

“We continue to work with our fire investigation specialists, police and other partners in a collaborative approach to prevent these types of unwanted incidents and identify those responsible for these acts.”

And speaking on the traffic offences, Green councillor Dan Heap said: “A 10 per cent increase in traffic related crimes compared to the past year is concerning, and reflects many road users’ experience of our roads and streets as unsafe.

“That’s why Green councillors are doing all they can to expand safer walking, wheeling and cycling routes and also Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.”

The hike in drug crime comes as a gang war over the supply of cocaine in Edinburgh has flared in recent months.

Supply of drugs was up 36 per cent, while 34 cases of drug production were recorded, up from 21 last year.

And 50 cases of bringing drugs into prison were recorded, over 22 last year.

The rate at which drug crimes were solved was 97 per cent, up from 96.4 per cent, while 55.7 per cent of sexual crimes were solved, over 56.1 per cent the previous year.

And on fire-raising, Edinburgh City Division was able to solve 20.3 per cent of incidents, down from 26.2 per cent the year previous.

In the report, Police Scotland’s Edinburgh City Division commander Chief Superintendent David Robertson, who is in his first year in the post, said it “illustrates how they meet the challenges faced in Edinburgh”.

He also said: “Undoubtedly, challenges remain and we continue to work with stakeholders, partners, and national policing teams to inform policy and achieve further reductions.

“I am delighted to report reductions in serious assault, extortion, housebreaking and vehicle theft, all of which have a profound effect on victims and the safety of our communities.”

According to his statement in the report, 40 people have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal or the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration for violence on bonfire night.

Several are awaiting trial, and one has been sentenced, which Chief Supt Robertson says is evidence of the success of the force’s investigations into the disorder.

On public confidence, the report says a satisfaction survey commissioned by the police service found that 69.9 per cent of people had ‘overall satisfaction’ with the division.

It also said complaints were down 5.8 per cent over last year.

The report detailed works underway to introduce body-worn cameras to the division, with a roll-out expected to begin in the next six months.

Councillors will be presented with the figures at the next meeting of the Culture and Communities Committee on Thursday, August 21,